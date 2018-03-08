Irresistible Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Irresistible Too measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 173 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Irresistible Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Irresistible Too has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Irresistible Too accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.