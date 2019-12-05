…Is a Rose surrounds its guests in traditional luxury, comfort, and intelligent design. She offers both a flybridge with informal dining and large settee in addition to a spacious and protected aft cockpit lounge and entertaining area. Her interior is serene and warm with teak wood panel and flooring. Her game/reading room is the perfect place to curl up with a good book or play a family board game.

Her side shell door fitted with swim ladder and shower offers convenient access to watersports.

…Is a Rose is fitted with an unprecedented guest interface with the ships navigational computers enabling large screen readouts of speed and direction. Her carbon fiber in-boom furling and sail plan provides powerful sailing performance.

Accommodations

Full beam master stateroom with his & her baths, walk-in wardrobe and sitting room. Two twin bed suites and a VIP cabin with queen bed.