ISA Classic 65 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

ISA Classic 65 measures 65 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 1,300 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Enrico Gobbi.

ISA Classic 65 also features naval architecture by Palumbo Shipyard and ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

ISA Classic 65 has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

ISA Classic 65 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.