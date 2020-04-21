ISA Granturismo 45 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

ISA Granturismo 45 measures 45 metres in length and has a beam of 8.6 feet.

Her exterior design is by Enrico Gobbi.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

ISA Granturismo 45 also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

ISA Granturismo 45 has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 4 nautical miles.

Accommodation

ISA Granturismo 45 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.