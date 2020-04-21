ISA Granturismo 67 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

ISA Granturismo 67 measures 67.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11 feet.

Her exterior design is by Team 4 Design.

Her interior design is by Enrico Gobbi.

ISA Granturismo 67 also features naval architecture by ISA and Palumbo Shipyard.

Model

ISA Granturismo 67 is a semi-custom ISA 66M Granturismo model.

32 months from firm commitment

Performance and Capabilities

ISA Granturismo 67 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

ISA Granturismo 67 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.