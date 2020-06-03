Isabella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Shaw Boat Builders, in the United States.

Design

Isabella measures 36.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet.

Isabella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Isabella has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Isabella has a fuel capacity of 28,009 litres.

Accommodation

Isabella accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Isabella flies the flag of the UK.