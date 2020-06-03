Island Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Island Time measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Island Time has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Island Time accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.