Island Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Island Voyager measures 28.22 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Island Voyager has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Island Voyager has a fuel capacity of 3,450 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Island Voyager accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.