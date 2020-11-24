Read online now
Length 28.22m
Year 1979

Island Voyager

1979

|

Motor Yacht

Island Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Island Voyager measures 28.22 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Island Voyager has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Island Voyager has a fuel capacity of 3,450 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Island Voyager accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.6m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
