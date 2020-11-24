We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.22m
Year 1979
Island Voyager
Motor Yacht
Island Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Island Voyager measures 28.22 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.6 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Island Voyager has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Island Voyager has a fuel capacity of 3,450 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.
Accommodation
Island Voyager accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.