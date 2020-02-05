Islander is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Icon Yachts.

ICON Yachts, the Dutch Master yacht builders are a custom superyacht shipyard located in the Netherlands.

Design

Islander measures 29.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.99 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Islander also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Islander has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Islander has a fuel capacity of 21,040 litres, and a water capacity of 6,480 litres.

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Islander accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.