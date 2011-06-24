Islander, formerly named The Other Woman, is a 57.91 metre motor yacht custom built in 1991 by Australian Yacht Builders. The yacht's interior was designed by Paola D. Smith & Associates. The luxury yacht benefitted from an extensive refit in 2009.

Islander’s aluminium hull has a generous beam of 10.92m, allowing spacious living areas and expansive, uncluttered decks.

The luxurious full beam main saloon offers four different seating areas, whilst the sky lounge provides magnificent views and offers a sophisticated area for entertainment. A dramatic spiral staircase leads from the entrance lobby to each of the yacht’s three decks.

Islander offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 master cabin, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 3 pullman cabins. The full beam master suite is generously proportioned and features his and hers bathrooms and an owner’s study.

The luxury motor yacht is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Islander is built to comply to MCA and ABS, A1 Yachting Service, Maltese Cross standards. She has a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 4000 nautical miles from her 121120-litre fuel tanks.

