Length 41.61m
Year 2002

Islandia

2002

|

Sail Yacht

Islandia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Islandia measures 41.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 7.88 feet.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Islandia also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Accommodation

Islandia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.88m

crew:

4

draft:

3.5m
