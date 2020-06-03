Issham Al Baher is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Hellenic Shipyards in Skaramanga, Greece and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Issham Al Baher measures 115.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.29 metres and a beam of 14.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 3,156 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Issham Al Baher has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Caesar Pinnau.

Her interior design is by Lorraine Bonnet.

Issham Al Baher also features naval architecture by Maierform Maritime Technology.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Issham Al Baher is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Hellenic Shipyards in Skaramanga, Greece and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Issham Al Baher measures 115.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.29 metres and a beam of 14.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 3,156 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Issham Al Baher has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Caesar Pinnau.

Her interior design is by Lorraine Bonnet.

Issham Al Baher also features naval architecture by Maierform Maritime Technology.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Issham Al Baher has a fuel capacity of 395,500 litres.

Accommodation

Issham Al Baher accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Issham Al Baher has a hull NB of 1053.

Issham Al Baher is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Saudi Arabia.