Istranka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by 3.MAJ d.d.

Design

Istranka measures 45.65 metres in length and has a beam of 7.59 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 345 tonnes.

Istranka has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by 3.MAJ d.d.

Istranka also features naval architecture by 3.MAJ d.d.

Performance and Capabilities

Istranka has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Istranka accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Istranka has a hull NB of 455.