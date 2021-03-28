Length 45.65m
Year 1959
Istranka
Motor Yacht
Istranka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by 3.MAJ d.d.
Design
Istranka measures 45.65 metres in length and has a beam of 7.59 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 345 tonnes.
Istranka has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by 3.MAJ d.d.
Istranka also features naval architecture by 3.MAJ d.d.
Performance and Capabilities
Istranka has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Istranka accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Istranka has a hull NB of 455.