Istros is a custom motor yacht launched in 1954 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Istros measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.84 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes.

Istros has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Istros also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Istros has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Istros has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Istros accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.