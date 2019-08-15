Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.06m
Year 1954

Istros

1954

|

Motor Yacht

Istros is a custom motor yacht launched in 1954 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Istros measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.84 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes.

Istros has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Istros also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Istros has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Istros is a custom motor yacht launched in 1954 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Istros measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.84 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes.

Istros has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Istros also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Istros has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Istros has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Istros accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.86m

crew:

15

draft:

2.84m
Other Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr yachts
Related News