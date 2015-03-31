It Was A Good Day is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

It Was A Good Day measures 26.29 metres in length and has a beam of 6.48 feet.

Model

It Was A Good Day is a semi-custom Sunseeker 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 86 semi-custom model include: Lejos, PANTO, Tambora, Alfa Quattro.

Performance and Capabilities

It Was A Good Day has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 8l3b diesel engines .

Accommodation

It Was A Good Day accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.