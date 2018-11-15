Itasca is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven and most recently refitted in 2016.

Itasca is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Itasca measures 53.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 10.36 metres.

Itasca has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven.

Itasca also features naval architecture by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven .

Performance and Capabilities

Itasca has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Itasca has a fuel capacity of 249,340 litres, and a water capacity of 152,000 litres.

She also has a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Itasca accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.