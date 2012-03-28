We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ithaka
2007|
Sail Yacht
Ithaka is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.
Design
Ithaka measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Ithaka has an aluminium hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Her interior design is by Jernberg & Gotink.
Ithaka also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.
Model
Ithaka is a semi-custom Jongert 2700M model.
The Jongert 2700M semi-custom series features a range of all aluminium 27 metre sailing yachts built by Dutch shipyard Jongert to a design of Doug Peterson. The sloop style superyacht features three guest cabins and one crew cabin.
Other yachts based on this Jongert 2700M semi-custom model include: Sea Rose Star.
Performance and Capabilities
Ithaka has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines
Ithaka has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ithaka accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ithaka is a Lloyds + 100A1 SSC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Netherlands.