Ithaka is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Ithaka measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ithaka has an aluminium hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jernberg & Gotink.

Ithaka also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Model

Ithaka is a semi-custom Jongert 2700M model.

The Jongert 2700M semi-custom series features a range of all aluminium 27 metre sailing yachts built by Dutch shipyard Jongert to a design of Doug Peterson. The sloop style superyacht features three guest cabins and one crew cabin.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2700M semi-custom model include: Sea Rose Star.

Performance and Capabilities

Ithaka has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines

Ithaka is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Ithaka measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ithaka has an aluminium hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jernberg & Gotink.

Ithaka also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Model

Ithaka is a semi-custom Jongert 2700M model.

The Jongert 2700M semi-custom series features a range of all aluminium 27 metre sailing yachts built by Dutch shipyard Jongert to a design of Doug Peterson. The sloop style superyacht features three guest cabins and one crew cabin.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2700M semi-custom model include: Sea Rose Star.

Performance and Capabilities

Ithaka has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Ithaka has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ithaka accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ithaka is a Lloyds + 100A1 SSC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Netherlands.