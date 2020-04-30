Ithaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Ithaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Ithaki measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.29 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.

Ithaki has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Ithaki also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Ithaki has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ithaki has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ithaki accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ithaki is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10195.

Ithaki is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.