Ithaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Ithaki measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.29 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.
Ithaki has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Ithaki also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Ithaki has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ithaki has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ithaki accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ithaki is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10195.
Ithaki is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.