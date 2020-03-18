IV Tranquility is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

IV Tranquility measures 28.65 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 154 tonnes.

IV Tranquility has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

IV Tranquility has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

IV Tranquility accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.