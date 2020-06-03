Ivory Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Ivory Lady measures 31.39 metres in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Ivory Lady has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ivory Lady has a fuel capacity of 28,391 litres, and a water capacity of 15,899 litres.

Accommodation

Ivory Lady accommodates up to 7 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.