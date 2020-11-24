Ixia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Ixia measures 34.75 metres in length and has a beam of 7.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.

Ixia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Ixia also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Other Specifications

Ixia has a hull NB of 628.