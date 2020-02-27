Length 37.9m Year 2008

Izumi 2008 | Motor Yacht

Izumi is the 6th PJ120 SportYacht by builder Palmer Johnson. From her stunning Crystal Silver metallic paint to her now recognizable sweeping lines Izumi is the latest in the model that started the whole PJ SporYacht Series. But her beauty is much more than skin deep as these yachts have real substance and an understated elegance unmatched by others in this genre.