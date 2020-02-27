Izumi
2008|
Motor Yacht
Izumi is the 6th PJ120 SportYacht by builder Palmer Johnson. From her stunning Crystal Silver metallic paint to her now recognizable sweeping lines Izumi is the latest in the model that started the whole PJ SporYacht Series. But her beauty is much more than skin deep as these yachts have real substance and an understated elegance unmatched by others in this genre.
Classed both Lloyds and MCA this yacht is built to handle rough seas and take you where you want to go. Izumi has a lacewood interior highlighted with high-gloss ebony, wenge flooring and Crema Marfil marble accents throughout the yacht.
Her aluminum hull enables her to carry 30,000 litres of fuel giving a very impressive range. The super structure conceals 2 garages for tenders and Jet Ski’s as well as a hidden sundeck on top with a hydraulic fold away stairway for complete privacy.