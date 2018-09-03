J One is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Wally.

Design

J One measures 24.59 metres in length and has a beam of 5.84 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 33 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

J One also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

J One accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.