Jaan 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Oceanco.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Jaan 2 measures 45.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 457 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jaan 2 has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Jaan 2 has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Jaan 2 has a fuel capacity of 51,470 litres, and a water capacity of 5,620 litres.

Accommodation

Jaan 2 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.