Jaan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Intermarine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Jaan measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 390 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jaan has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Intermarine.

Her interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Jaan also features naval architecture by Intermarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Jaan has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jaan has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Jaan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jaan has a hull NB of 048.

Jaan is an ABS/HR +A1, Commercial Yachting Service, +AMS class yacht.