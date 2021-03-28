Jaan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Falcon.

Design

Jaan measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 5.85 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Jaan has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Jaan has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Jaan accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jaan flies the flag of British.