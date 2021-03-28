Length 24.99m
Year 1996
Jaan
1996|
Motor Yacht
Jaan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Falcon.
Design
Jaan measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 5.85 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Jaan has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Jaan has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Accommodation
Jaan accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Jaan flies the flag of British.