Jack Blu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2010.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Jack Blu measures 30.2 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.3 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Jack Blu has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Jack Blu has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Jack Blu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jack Blu flies the flag of Guernsey.