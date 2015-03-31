We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Jacklo
2009|
Motor Yacht
Jacklo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Jacklo measures 29.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.22 feet and a beam of 6.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 114 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Jacklo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Jacklo also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Jacklo is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Sunseeker Predator 100, Tuppence, Sirius of Man.
Performance and Capabilities
Jacklo has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines
Jacklo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Jacklo measures 29.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.22 feet and a beam of 6.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 114 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Jacklo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Jacklo also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Jacklo is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Sunseeker Predator 100, Tuppence, Sirius of Man.
Performance and Capabilities
Jacklo has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines.
Jacklo has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Jacklo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Jacklo is MCA compliant. She has a Bourneville hull.
Jacklo flies the flag of Italy.