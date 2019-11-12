Jackpot is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Jackpot measures 50.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.60 feet.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Jackpot also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Jackpot has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Jackpot accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jackpot is MCA compliant