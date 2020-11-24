Jacques de Molay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Jacques de Molay measures 28.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jacques de Molay has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Her interior design is by Pascale Broos.

Performance and Capabilities

Jacques de Molay has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Jacques de Molay has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jacques de Molay accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Jacques de Molay is a RI class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.