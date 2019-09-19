Wide open spaces to create greater contact with the sea. All the distinctive features of the Shipyard on board and an absolute novelty: a floodable garage for the tender.

Ancona, April 2013 – Manufactured at CRN - Shipyard and brand of the Ferretti Group, specializing in the construction and sale of fully-custom displacement mega yachts, made of steel and aluminium ranging from 40 to 90 metres, and with a displacement line made of fibreglass (CRN Navetta 43) of 43 metres – CRN 125 J’Ade is the hull number 125 of the Shipyard, privately launched last November in Ancona.

Made of steel and aluminium, it has an overall length of 60 metres and a 10.20 metre beam. The megayacht has four decks and a sub lower deck, which comfortably accommodates 10 guests – in four Vip cabins and the Owner suite - and 13 crew members.

A pleasure vessel with a strong identity, thanks to its specific spatial and formal solutions and features and an external design that gives it a wholesome shape, making the pleasure ship immediately recognizable. A very aggressive and captivating shape with a warm grey hull which contrasts with the white superstructure.

This aspect is the basis of the stylistic and functional design of the external shape and the internal layout, created by Studio Zuccon International Project in close collaboration with the CRN Engineering department, which handled the naval architecture. The interior design was handled by Studio Zuccon and the CRN Design and Interiors department, who took into consideration the owner's requests up to the smallest detail. The style is classic and modern, elegant and refined with a fusion of materials that were wisely combined: wood, leather, marble and metals which harmoniously combine with the natural and artificial lighting of the internal spaces.