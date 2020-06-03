Jade 959 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Jade Yachts, in Taiwan.

Design

Jade 959 measures 51.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.07 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 780 tonnes.

Jade 959 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Jade 959 also features naval architecture by Jade Yachts.

Accommodation

Jade 959 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jade 959 has a hull NB of 170/001.

Jade 959 flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.