Jag 80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Jag 80 measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.49 feet and a beam of 6.38 feet.

Accommodation

Jag 80 accommodates up to 3 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.