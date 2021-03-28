Jaguar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Haak .

Jaguar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Haak .

Design

Jaguar measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.41 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Jaguar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Haak.

Her interior design is by Claudia Rijntjes.

Jaguar also features naval architecture by Haak .

Performance and Capabilities

Jaguar has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jaguar has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Jaguar accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jaguar has a hull NB of 969.