JaJaRo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tecnomar and most recently refitted in 2013.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

JaJaRo measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

JaJaRo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

JaJaRo also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

JaJaRo has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

JaJaRo has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

JaJaRo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.