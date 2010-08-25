Jamaica Bay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Jamaica Bay measures 59.85 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Jamaica Bay has a steel hull with a steel / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Jamaica Bay also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Accommodation

Jamaica Bay accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Jamaica Bay has a hull NB of 779.