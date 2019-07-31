Jambo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunreef Yachts.

Founded in 2000 by two French entrepreneurs full of energy, innovative ideas and passion for boating, Francis and Nicolas Lapp - father and son. Sunreef Yachts has seen consistent growth with new models launched regularly every year. The family-run business, based in the famous seafaring city of Gdansk, Poland, has revolutionised the yachting world after the introduction of its new product on the market, the custom made, large-sized luxury catamaran the likes of the Sunreef 74 CHE.

Design

Jambo measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 4 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet.

Jambo also features naval architecture by Sunreef Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Jambo has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Jambo has a fuel capacity of 400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jambo accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jambo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.