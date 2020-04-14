Jangada is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Jangada measures 39.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 377 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jangada has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Velendric Design.

Jangada also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Jangada has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jangada accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jangada has a hull NB of 11139.

Jangada is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.