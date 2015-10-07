Janice of Wyoming is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Janice of Wyoming is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Janice of Wyoming measures 39.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Janice of Wyoming has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Alloy Yachts /Ovner.

Janice of Wyoming also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Janice of Wyoming has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Janice of Wyoming has a fuel capacity of 15,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Janice of Wyoming accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Janice of Wyoming has a hull NB of AY31.

Janice of Wyoming is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.