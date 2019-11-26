Jasali II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Jasali II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Jasali II measures 53.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.29 metres and a beam of 11.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 530 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jasali II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Jasali II has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jasali II has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,800 litres.

She also has a range of 2,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jasali II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jasali II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2025.

Jasali II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.