Jasmin
2003|
Motor Yacht
Jasmin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by RMK Marine.
Design
Jasmin measures 36.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes.
Jasmin has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Vripack.
Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.
Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.
Jasmin also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Jasmin has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Jasmin has a fuel capacity of 71,111 litres, and a water capacity of 22,900 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Jasmin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Jasmin has a hull NB of 52.
Jasmin flies the flag of Turkey.