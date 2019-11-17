Jasmin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by RMK Marine.

Design

Jasmin measures 36.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes.

Jasmin has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Jasmin also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Jasmin has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Jasmin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by RMK Marine.

Design

Jasmin measures 36.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes.

Jasmin has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Jasmin also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Jasmin has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jasmin has a fuel capacity of 71,111 litres, and a water capacity of 22,900 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jasmin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jasmin has a hull NB of 52.

Jasmin flies the flag of Turkey.