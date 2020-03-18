Jaz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Amels and most recently refitted in 2019.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Jaz measures 52 metres in length and has a beam of 9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 603 tonnes.

Jaz has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Jaz has a top speed of 15.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jaz accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.