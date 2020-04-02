Jazz is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Jazz measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 194 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Jazz has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Jazz also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Jazz has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jazz has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jazz has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,900 litres.

Accommodation

Jazz accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jazz is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT015.

Jazz is a MCA class yacht.