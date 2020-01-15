Jazz Jr. is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Jazz Jr. measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Jazz Jr. has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Jazz Jr. has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Jazz Jr. accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.