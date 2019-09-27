Jeanine II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 1994.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Jeanine II measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 5.7 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Jeanine II has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Jeanine II has a fuel capacity of 13,172 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Jeanine II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.