Jedi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Jedi measures 37.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.77 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 284 tonnes.

Jedi has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Jedi also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Jedi has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 156.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jedi has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Jedi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jedi is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.