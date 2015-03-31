We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Jelana
2011|
Motor Yacht
Jelana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Jelana measures 40.05 metres in length and has a beam of 8.09 feet.
Jelana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Jelana also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
Jelana has a top speed of 25.00 knots.
Jelana has a fuel capacity of 23,560 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.
Accommodation
Jelana accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Jelana has a hull NB of 40M-03.
Jelana flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.