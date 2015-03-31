Jelana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Jelana measures 40.05 metres in length and has a beam of 8.09 feet.

Jelana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Jelana also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Jelana has a top speed of 25.00 knots.

Jelana has a fuel capacity of 23,560 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.

Accommodation

Jelana accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jelana has a hull NB of 40M-03.

Jelana flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.