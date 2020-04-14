Jems
Motor Yacht
Jems is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Jems measures 44.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Jems has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.
Jems also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.
Model
Jems is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.
Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.
Performance and Capabilities
Jems has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Jems has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Jems accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Jems is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 14444.
Jems is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.