Jems is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Jems measures 44.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Jems has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Jems also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Jems is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

Jems has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Jems has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jems accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jems is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 14444.

Jems is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.