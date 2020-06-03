We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.52m
Year 2002
Jess Sea
Sail Yacht
Jess Sea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Merrifield-Roberts.
Design
Jess Sea measures 26.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.18 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 98 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.
Jess Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by MacLear & Harris.
Jess Sea also features naval architecture by MacLear & Harris.
Performance and Capabilities
Jess Sea has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Jess Sea has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.
Accommodation
Jess Sea accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.