Jester is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Jester measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet.

Jester has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Jester also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Jester is a semi-custom Azimut 95 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 95 semi-custom model include: Percal.

Performance and Capabilities

Jester has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines.

Jester has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Jester accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jester is a RI class yacht.